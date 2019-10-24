PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A longstanding Portland brewery is closing down.
Lompoc Brewing announced Thursday that the brewery would be closing, along with 5th Quadrant and Sidebar, its two pubs on North Williams Avenue.
Then final day for business will be Oct. 29.
The Oaks Bottom Public House in southeast Portland will remain open and operate as its own entity, owned by Lompoc owner Jerry Fechter. The Oaks Bottom Public House will sell all the remaining Lompoc beer.
Fechter will hold a final “garage sale” from noon-5 p.m. Nov. 2 at Sidebar, 2901 N. Williams Ave., to sell off Lompoc bottles and merchandise.
Lompoc was established in Portland in 1996.
“Lompoc Brewing is part of the old-guard of craft breweries, and has been a longtime Portland favorite. Fechter would like to thank everyone for their support over the past 23 years,” according to a company statement.
The business plans to absorb as many employees as possible at the Oaks Bottom location, while also offering severance packages to remaining employees, according to a company statement.
Brewmaster Bryan Keilty has moved on to another brewery.
Earlier this year, Bridgeport Brewing shut down, and Widmer Brewing closed its north Portland pub.
