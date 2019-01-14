PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - If you’re on a long drive, there aren’t many better places to stop than Jubitz Truck Stop and Travel Center in north Portland, according to a new online list.
CarRentals.com, part of the Expedia.com company, released their rankings of the best truck stops in the U.S.
Jubitz came in second.
The report noted that Jubitz has grown extensively since opening in 1952 and now includes a restaurant and lounge, a movie theater and a hotel.
“Don’t be fooled by ‘truck stop’ being in the name, because this place is accommodating to all sorts of vehicles,” according to CarRentals.com.
Jubitz Truck Stop and Travel Center is located on North Vancouver Way off Interstate 5 at Exit 307, near the Portland International Airport.
A truck stop in Walcott, Iowa topped the list.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.