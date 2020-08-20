Long lines at banks, credit unions as thousands seek new $500 Oregon relief checks

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Credit unions and banks across the area are seeing long lines as Oregonians look to take advantage of a new relief check program that offers state residents a one-time payment of $500.
The $35 million program draws funds from CARES Act and was approved by lawmakers in mid-July. It could help upwards of 70,000 people in the state facing financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Video shows thousands of people waiting in line to receive their payments, with extended wait times in some cases leading to high tensions and scary situations.
Tory McVay, chief retail officer of OnPoint Community Credit Union, said when the relief program began on Wednesday, they immediately began processing checks for anyone–including members and non-members–who met the state’s qualifications. OnPoint in one of several credit unions and banks partnering with the state.
McVay said they are seeing a huge influx of people looking to access the funds. On Wednesday, the credit union funded nearly 5,000 relief payments, McVay said, with the demand even great on Thursday.
“We knew that there was going to be 70,000 checks made available to Oregonians, or 35 million dollars, I don't think anyone anticipated how quick the need, or the word got out … I think it caught us all a little bit off guard,” McVay said. “We anticipated it to be kind of a slow leak, if you will, and the word got out very quickly, and we have a lot of Oregonians experiencing financial hardship.”
To help limit the lines, McVay said OnPoint members can file online, but non-members must wait in person. McVay said Thursday that they would get to as many people as they possibly can, but many will need to come back on Friday.
Police on Thursday said someone was sprayed with mace and was treated by medics at the Gresham OnPoint Community Credit Union. The suspect fled the scene. Police said another man with a gun was also spotted, but he also took off.
FOX 12 spoke with one man who waited several hours to get his check. He said he filed for unemployment months ago and still hasn’t received a penny.
“It's crazy man, I've been here for what feels like 2 hours now, but it's worth it,” Jesse Coy said. “I've got nothing else to do … I'm out of work right now. I haven't had a job here in a couple months, and it's been tough.”
To be eligible for the one-time payment from the relief check program, the person applying must be 18 years old and live in Oregon. Applicants need to prove they have faced financial hardship due to the pandemic, have a monthly income of $4,000 or less, and still be waiting on unemployment benefits.
For more information on how to apply for the one-time payment visit Oregonians https://emergencychecks.oregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
