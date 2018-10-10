PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - It was a milestone night in the gym at Central Catholic High School.
Now in his 30th year of Rams volleyball, Rick Lorenz recorded win no. 1,300 on senior night against Gresham Wednesday.
The winningest volleyball coach in Oregon state history began his career at St. Mary’s more than 40 years ago.
An 11-time state champion, and 12-time runner-up, Lorenz said he is thankful and grateful for all of the players and parents he's had the privilege of leading.
“I don't know if anybody will coach 43 years. I don’t know if anyone is crazy enough to do that or would do it that long. The secret is, to longevity, you have to have a good staff and you can avoid the wear and the tear of a lot of stuff, a lot of criticism if you win,” he said.
Lorenz is eighth on the all-time win list in the nation.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.