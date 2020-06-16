PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Vehicle inspection stations are starting to reopen this week for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started, and drivers are turning out in force.
The DEQ says it plans to reopen stations in Medford and the Portland metro area over the next several days. Vehicles lined the street near Clackamas station on Tuesday morning, with law enforcement on the scene to help keep traffic moving.
Tori Reis, of Boring, said she waited in line for more than an hour to get her van checked on Tuesday.
“You know, there’s some line cutters, but that’s to be expected, I suppose,” Reis said.
The inspection stations have been closed since March 17. The DEQ says nearly 200,000 inspections were postponed over the past three months. They say drivers should expect long wait times.
