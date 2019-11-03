Longtime Columbia Sportswear chairwoman, 'One Tough Mother' Gert Boyle dies at 95

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Columbia Sportswear chairwoman Gert Boyle has died at the age of 95, the company announced Sunday.
Boyle was the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the company’s matriarch since 1970.
Columbia Sportswear says Boyle, known as “One Tough Mother,” held many jobs at the company, including seamstress of the first fishing vest, president and advertising icon.
The company says her pioneering role as a woman in a male-dominated industry is a testament to her strength of character and ability to persevere through difficult situations.
“Gert’s humor and business savvy were sought by many people at Columbia Sportswear Company and she was truly beloved,” the company said in a statement. “Gert was unique and we feel fortunate to have had her as a leader for over almost 50 years.”
Columbia Sportswear is asking people to consider a donation to the Oregon Health and Sciences Knight Cancer Institute in lieu of flowers.
An announcement regarding a celebration of Boyle’s life is expected soon.
