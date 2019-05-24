HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – Two longtime friends from Hillsboro hit $1,500 jackpots on the same day, the Oregon Lottery says.
Jennifer Jones and Lowell Hill say they have been friends for 40 years and enjoy playing Video Lottery together. They say they were out visiting friends recently and decided to stop to play the game.
“We play two separate machines and will share money sometimes,” Jones said.
The two friends stopped to play at Dotty’s and Lowell started playing Big City 5s. She says she put in $5, and on the second spin, started seeing lights, according to the Oregon Lottery.
The pair then visited other friends and decided to have dinner later in the day at Elmer’s. While waiting for their meal, Jones put in $5 and hit a jackpot.
“I couldn’t believe it when I won $1,500!” Jones said.
Jones said she plans to pay bills with her winnings; Hill says his money is going toward a new car and parts for his classic car.
“We had a lot of fun, we should do this more often,” Jones said. ‘The winning that is.”
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
