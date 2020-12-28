VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -- A longtime pizza restaurant in Vancouver is permanently closing after struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic.
The owners of The Vancouver Pizza Company, Cliff and Karen McMillen, made the announcement Saturday on the shop’s Facebook page.
The last day of business will be Thursday, unless they run out of ingredients sooner, Karen McMillen told FOX 12.
Since the closure announcement, they’ve been slammed with business, even calling in extra employees to work Sunday night.
The McMillens said their loyal customers have been eager to get a final pizza and stop in to say goodbye.
“We’re finishing the run and giving the store the dignity it deserves in a closing,” Cliff McMillen said.
Cliff and Karen have owned the store since 2000 and the pizza restaurant has been at its Main Street location in Uptown Village since 1993.
The last couple years have been rough, the couple said, noting issues with available parking, competing businesses and the devastating loss of a beloved longtime employee.
“COVID was the last nail in the coffin,” Cliff said.
Gov. Jay Inslee’s ban on indoor dining pushed them over the edge.
“Not being able to use our dining room –which was (recently remodeled) has been a huge issue for us,” Karen said.
“This was not an easy decision; tears have gone into this,” Karen added.
Cliff said the couple fought for their businesses as long as they could.
“We tried, it was a gallant effort by Karen and the staff to make it happen, but it was just a long uphill battle from the beginning,” Cliff said.
It’s a battle other Vancouver businesses are still trying to win despite feeling like the cards are stacked against them.
“I do feel our industry has been disproportionately targeted,” said Matt Hategan, the owner of The Mad Hatter, a catering company based out of Vancouver.
Hategan said he tried applying for Gov. Inslee’s COVID-19 relief grants but catering businesses didn’t fall into the parameters of the qualifying guidelines.
Although technically open, Matt, who runs the business with his wife Riley, said they’ve struggled to fill orders as any sort of event these days is few and far between.
Hategan said his sales are down 50 to 75 percent from last year, and it would be worse had they not had an abnormally strong January and February before the pandemic.
“The idea is if we can’t continue to operate our business in a way that would allow us to succeed, the alternative would be failure and unfortunately we really can’t do that,” Hategan said.
So he and his wife have tossed around the idea of moving the business to a different state where it might be easier to operate.
Ideally, they would stay rooted in Vancouver, and hope that with more COVID funding and a better 2021 they can continue to squeak by.
“I would love to keep this business going and I’d love to keep serving the community and we will try our hardest to improvise and pivot and make it happen,” Hategan said.
As for those throwing in the towel, The Vancouver Pizza Company said what they’ll miss the most is their employees and customers who are like family.
“This is going to leave a real hole in my heart,” Karen said. “We have an absolutely fantastic staff.”
“All of the customers we’ve gotten to know and they’ve come in and been such a part of us and how we’ve been a part of the community too, so we’re going to miss all of that tremendously,” Karen added.
