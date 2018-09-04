Longview business owner says he was the target of arson

A Longview business owner said someone set one of his vans on fire and took off.
Jason McClure said on the morning of Aug. 25 a person put some sort of flammable liquid on the front tire of one of his cleaning vans that he uses for his business PUIRI Cleaning and Restoration.
He caught the act on a home security camera. The video shows a person walking down an alleyway and up to the driver’s side front tire of the van.
The person is seen dumping some sort of liquid on the tire then lights it on fire. A big flash fills the screen and in the remaining frames of video, the person is seen running away.
“It was in our carport,” McClure said. “Had it gone any longer it would have, it would have it could have taken the garage.”
He added this isn’t the first time something like this has happened. He said in recent months and years vandals have damaged seven of his company’s vehicles.
“This one got hit a couple times, slashed tires things like that, but the arson, there is no going back from that, there is no fixing it no matter what you want to do,” McClure said.
The last few days have been tough for McClure. He said they had a packed schedule but is having to move clients around and have other friends in the industry take them on
“My business is based off of having the right equipment, the best equipment and being able to do the best job possible and I feel like I am letting my customers down,” McClure said.
The company is offering a cash reward for any information in the case.
