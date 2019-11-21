LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) – Longview City Council passed an ordinance Thursday night to restrict camping on public property and right of ways.
Councilors unanimously passed the new rule that would ban camping and storing personal property during specific daylight hours but would allow campers to return to sleep overnight.
The council did amend the original proposal that declared homeless camping a public emergency. The amended ordinance will not take effect for 30 days, allowing the city to find another suitable location to allow homeless camping.
While city councilors heard public testimony and debated the ordinance, more than 20 tents were set up outside of city hall. City leaders told FOX 12 that homeless campers have been staying on the edge of the property and along a median for about a month.
According to the city manager, the area has become a safety hazard with access and sanitary issues for city staff, visitors and the campers as well.
Dozens of residents weighed in before councilors voted.
Those opposed to the ordinance said that imposing camping restrictions doesn’t solve the problem of homelessness, especially since the city right now doesn’t have another location where campers can stay.
“Human beings need to be treated like human beings,” once camper testified. “You guys just sit there and look down your noses. You don’t know anything about us.”
But ordinance supporters said they feel unsafe in the area and worry about drugs, human waste and said the camps are an eyesore and hurt town pride.
“I used to take my kids out and we used to walk around – we live right down the road – I can’t even do that,” one woman said. “My 13-year-old is scared to go out of her house.”
The city hasn’t said where alternatives campsites might go, or what level of development or services any camps would have.
Some residents voiced concern that the ordinance passed without more of those details outlined.
City staff said they were confident that a site could be identified within 30 days.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
