LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) - Longview city councilors are considering a new ordinance that would restrict homeless camping on public property.
City leaders put together the proposed ordinance while calling the issue of homeless a “public emergency.”
Outside city hall, some 20 to 30 tents are set up near the sidewalks and on median strips on Broadway Street.
Officials said the area is becoming a safety hazard, leading to access and sanitary issues for city staff and visitors, as well as the campers themselves. The tents have been set up outside city hall for about a month.
The ordinance would require campers to pack up and leave during the day. If it passes, camping and storing belongings would be banned from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. However, campers would be allowed to sleep on city property overnight daily, as well as 24 hours a day on Friday and the weekend.
“They’re just trying to push us out to another county,” camper Shane Newton said. “We’re not going anywhere. They can’t make us, it’s public property.”
“It’s hard to get everything packed, moved and put up again and picked back up,” Newton said. “Some of us are in wheelchairs.”
It is clear others are frustrated, too. Wednesday night, drivers honked aggressively as they passed the homeless camp. Neighbors said they worry about safety and property values.
City councilors will take up the ordinance Thursday night at their regular meeting.
