Longview family devastated after police say 2 dogs stolen, killed

LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) – A Longview family is devastated after police say two of their dogs were stolen and killed.
When Luke Moore things about his dogs, he says he’ll remember the tender moments he spent with them.
“They’d come and put their hands up and wait for me to come in the house and Link would always give me a hug,” Moore said.
Now, he says he has a thousand questions, knowing two of his dogs were killed. Longview police confirm an animal cruelty investigation is underway.
“That’s what I miss the most, is having them there,” Moore said.
Moore says on Sept. 6, Marley, Link and Oscar, his three huskies, got out of the house and ended up at a neighborhood park down the street. He says Marley and Link were stolen, but the puppy was left alone.
According to police, the dogs that were taken had reportedly killed a cat in the area two months back, and it was the cat’s owner who saw them in the park and caught them.
Police say the cat owner handed the captured dogs over to a relative, who reported trying to call the Humane Society for help, but officers say that by 11 p.m., that person gave up.
“According to the police officer, the person involved in killing the dogs tried calling the human society but nobody answered, so he took it upon himself to take them out and kill them,” Moore said.
Police confirm that person killed the dogs and dumped their bodies in the Columbia River. The animal cruelty case should be presented to the district attorney’s office by the end of the week to see if charges will be filed.
Moore says if his dogs did something that merits putting them down, that decision should be up to him and animal control, not left to the hands of a stranger.
The names of the person or people involved in killing the dogs has not been released.
“I just hope they punish the people involved to the fullest extent,” Moore said. “There’s no reason to kill an animal.”
