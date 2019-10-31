LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) - Firefighters battled a house fire in Longview early Thursday morning.
Crews from the Longview Fire Department and Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue responded to the fire at a home in the 400 block of 25th Avenue.
When crews arrived to the scene, they found flames on the second floor of the two-story home.
The blaze was extinguished after about 20 minutes.
Officials said a family of four was displaced due to the damage. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
