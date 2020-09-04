LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) - A piece of equipment from a nail salon caused a fire at a commercial building in Longview on Friday morning.
At around 6:45 a.m., Longview Fire and Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue were called out to 12200 Ocean Beach Highway on the report of a building fire.
The 911 caller reported smoke and fire coming from the lower unit of the two-story commercial building, which housed retail space on the first floor and apartment units on the second.
Crews arrived to the scene and found fire in a garage space, which was part of the Lovely Nails Salon.
Longview Fire said crews had to do a "teepee" cut to get inside the building. Once inside, firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and contained it to the storage garage.
All occupants of the upstairs units safely evacuated. No injuries were reported.
Only one unit suffered smoke damage due to its proximity to the fire.
Longview Fire said investigators pinpointed the origin of the fire to a paraffin/wax warming station.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.