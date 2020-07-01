Longview group plans July 4 gathering, city leaders not happy

LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) - The city of Longview canceled their annual July 4 events weeks ago over COVID-19 restrictions and concerns. A private group known as “We the People of Cowlitz County,” says they now plan to hold their own event in its place.
The new event is supposed to happen at Sacajawea Park in Longview. On their website, organizers advertise several things like a talent show, food vendors, and a concert by Lee Greenwood.
Organizers say the event is a protest.
“This is a year like no other in my 57 years that we need to celebrate our freedom from tyranny and I don’t want to give up the 4th of July this year,” Organizer Larry Wood said.
Organizer for the July 4th celebration in Longview says this weekend's event is a protest. The city of Longview disagrees and is not granting a permit to use the park. The city has concerns over violating Covid-19 restrictions and the impact a mass gathering could have. pic.twitter.com/bcOPmY6fIV— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) July 1, 2020
Wood adds they plan to use the holiday weekend to stand up to their state government and what they see as an overreach of power and celebrate Independence day.
“All the business I have talked to are willing to contribute and happy because they do not enjoy the current tyranny that we are living under,” Wood said. “I know some people are still getting paid and they are not struggling, but business owners especially I think are having a difficult time right now.”
City leaders in Longview don’t see it that way. They say the planned events don’t make it a protest.
“Actually, what we would define more as a celebration as a opposed to a peaceful assembly,” Longview City Manager Kurt Sacha said. “A rally, which we support everyone’s constitutional right, but this goes beyond that.”
Sacha says the city wants to balance public health with normal life. He adds now is not the time to have a mass gathering of thousands of people.
“At the end of the day, I feel it is my job to protect the health, safety and welfare of all of our citizens and with the recent rise in outbreak of COVID-19, this is not the time for such an event,” Sacha said.
He says the city did ask organizers to move the event to Labor Day, they also say they would support a community celebration if it were not for the pandemic.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
You go people in Longview if they can ignore the stay home order to protest then at least let us celebrate America's holiday!
Stand up for freedom, remember yesterday when Tyrant Inslee was heckled and he had to run away and hide inside and bemoan the lack of respect. He's just like Saddam Hussein and will be found hiding in a hole in the ground.
