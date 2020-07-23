Longview man accused of raping 5 women, maybe more, detectives say

LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) – A Longview man was arrested on Thursday on multiple rape charges, the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office says.
Jacques A. Day, 35, is accused of raping five women starting in 2014 and extending through 2018, according to detectives, who believe there could be more victims related to the investigation.
Detectives said the reported incidents involved women and all occurred while Day and the victims were dating.
Law enforcement launched an investigation after one of the victims contacted detectives and said Day in 2017 physically abused her and forced her to engage in sex acts against her will. The woman told law enforcement that she had learned that Day had also raped other women.
Investigators identified four additional women who reported that they had been raped by Day, according to sheriff’s office.
Day was arrested on Thursday after a month-long investigation. Detectives served a search warrant at his home in Longview and recovered evidence related to the investigation.
Day now faces five counts of rape in the second degree – domestic violence, one count of assault in the second degree – domestic violence, and one count of unlawful imprisonment – domestic violence.
Detectives believe there could be additional victims related to the investigation and ask anyone with information about the case to contact Detective Gladson at 360-577-3092.
