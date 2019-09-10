LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) – Police arrested a man after they say he threw a knife and a wooden axe handle at officers in Longview Tuesday afternoon.
James Bryan, 50, threw the items at police in the 3300 block of Pine Street around 2:30 p.m. as they were responding to a report of two men yelling at each other. A witness told police Bryan has assaulted an elderly woman, later found out to be his mother, according to law enforcement.
After throwing the items, Bryan retreated into his house and refused to surrender to officers, according to police, who say Bryan during the standoff was armed with a knife.
Police temporarily blocked traffic in the area while on scene.
A SWAT team forced Bryan out of the house using gas munitions. Bryan was arrested and treated at an area hospital for minor self-inflicted wounds, according to police.
Bryan faces charges including assault in the second degree, five counts of assault in the third degree, assault in the fourth degree, malicious mischief in the second degree, and resisting arrest.
Victims in this case sustained minor or no injuries, according to police.
