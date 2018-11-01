Longview man says threat to bomb workplace was a joke

WOODLAND, WA (KPTV) - The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Thursday for allegedly making a bomb threat to his workplace on social media Wednesday night.
According to deputies, Brando L. Vail, 42, of Longview, posted a photo on Facebook of himself holding what appeared to be a bomb.
“Walt’s Meats Company will be closed tomorrow,” Vail typed beneath the photo, according to the sheriff’s office. “Thank you for your loyal meat buying. Have a nice Halloween.”
Other employees saw the post and reported it to management. Management reported the threat and did a security sweep of the business, which is in Woodland.
Vail didn’t show up for work Thursday morning and was later located and arrested by deputies with the assistance of Longview police.
Vail told law enforcement he was intoxicated when he made the post and said it was meant as a joke.
Vail is facing a charge of making threats to bomb or injure property.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Vail's middle name is stoopid, his favorite color is clear.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.