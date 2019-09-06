LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) - A Longview mill worker had a very close call with mother nature Friday morning.
Cowlitz Fire and Rescue told FOX 12 a 47-year-old man was very nearly struck by lightning.
He was taken to the hospital at about 6:30 a.m. Friday morning and was conscious.
Investigators said it happened while he was walking into work.
We reached out to the paper mill where he works, they haven't confirmed if he was directly hit by the bolt or was just standing nearby.
The storm certainly caught the attention of people in Kelso and Longview.
"It was lightning and thunder all over the sky, it was actually pretty spectacular,” Walmart shopper Glenn Clarke said. "I've never heard of anyone struck by lightning, but in southern California it happens all the time.”
The good news is the Paper Mill told FOX 12 the man is already back to work.
