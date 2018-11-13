NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) - A man and a woman wanted in Washington state were arrested early Tuesday morning in Newport.
Roberta Raenna Schafer, 32, and Jonathan Tad Wilson, 35, both from Longview, were arrested while police were conducting a drug investigation in the area of Northwest 58th Street and Highway 101.
The pair were arrested when officers stopped them in a vehicle around 3:15 a.m. A police dog alerted officers to a commercial quantity of methamphetamine and heroin inside the vehicle.
Investigators say Schafer and Wilson had outstanding warrants for their arrests out of Washington.
The police department on Monday and Tuesday were in the area investigating reports of people transporting large amounts of drugs from Washington and into the Newport area.
Schafer and Wilson were lodged at the Lincoln County Jail.
Schafer is facing several drug charges, including delivery of a controlled substance, manufacturing of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.
Wilson was arrested on an outstanding Washington parole warrant.
