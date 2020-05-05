LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) - A man is accused of injecting his child with a drug after he thought the child ate methamphetamine, according to Longview Police Department.
On Monday, officers were called out to a home in Longview on the report of a possible overdose.
When officers arrived, they learned 31-year-old Johnathon L. Williams had injected his 2-year-old child with Vivitrol, a prescription drug used to treat opioid and alcohol addiction.
According to police, Williams first stated that he injected the child because he thought he was showing signs of COVID-19, but later said he believed the child ingested meth from a pipe.
Officers obtained a search warrant and located meth and a pipe, as well as other evidence, inside the home.
Williams was arrested and booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine and endangerment with a controlled substance.
Police said the 2-year-old child was taken to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment. No word on the child's current condition.
