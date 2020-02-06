LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) - A missing man from Longview has been found and is back at home, according to police.
Officers asked for help finding 77-year-old Larry Pointer on Thursday afternoon after he was reported as missing. Police were concerned because Pointer is living with dementia.
Family members and several officers searched the area for Pointer throughout the evening with help from Cowlitz County Search & Rescue.
The police department on Thursday night said Pointer had been found and was back at his home. Officers thanked the public for their help.
