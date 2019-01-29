LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) - Officers in Longview are looking for a man who they say grabbed a 12-year-old girl near a school bus stop Monday morning.
Police said the victim told them she was walking to her bus stop near 15th Avenue at Baltimore Street between 7 and 7:25 a.m. when she saw a man she thought was following her friend. The victim told police the man then turned around started walking toward her.
According to police, the victim said when she tried to walk around the man, he stopped and grabbed her by the front of her shirt and pushed her against a white Dodge Durango. The man let go of the victim and ran down an alley when the victim's friend ran over to help.
Based on descriptions from the victim and a witness, police believe the man is white, taller than 5 feet 6 inches, with a medium build. He was wearing a green puffy jacket that had a hood and the word "love" in black letters written on the front. The man was reportedly carrying a red gas can.
Officers searched the area, but were not able to locate the man.
If anyone knows who the man is, they should call police at 360-442-5800 and ask to speak to Detective Chris Angel, or private message their Facebook page and mention case number L19-495.
