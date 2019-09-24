LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) - The Longview Police Department is hoping the public can help them identify a man and woman who are going door-to-door fraudulently soliciting donations for the Girl Scouts.
At around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to complaints about two people asking for money for the Girl Scouts in the CVG neighborhood.
According to police, the man and woman were accompanied by a girl wearing a patriotic outfit with a U.S. flag motif.
A volunteer support manager with Girl Scouts of Western Washington told police that she contacted the suspects and told them to stop seeking donations under the guise of collecting money for the organization.
Police said an officer drove through the neighborhood, but did not locate the suspects.
According to police, no one has reported actually giving money to the suspects.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects, is asked to private message the Longview Police Department on Facebook and mention Girl Scouts scam event number LV19-31374.
