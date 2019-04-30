LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) - A special event was held Tuesday night at a Longview restaurant.
People there are teaming up to help the family of a Cowlitz County deputy who was killed in the line of duty earlier this month.
Applebee's called it "Dining to Donate."
Ten percent of each bill went directly to the family of Deputy Justin DeRosier.
The restaurant also accepted donations.
Customers said they wanted to do what they could to help.
"A lot of our office knew that family -- so we wanted to come together and support them in this difficult time," a customer said.
The restaurant has raised $2,000 so far tonight.
