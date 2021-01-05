LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) –A Longview restaurant that reopened to indoor dine-in services despite Governor Jay Inslee's COVID-19 restrictions is facing fines and a temporary restraining order.
Since reopening last month to sit-down service, Stuffy's II Restaurant has had supporters come out in droves. Some new customers from out-of-town had never before set foot inside the restaurant.
Those who've been coming to Stuffy's for decades say it's all about principle and taking a stand for businesses.
"I just think we should band together and just open everything – just to set an example and show strength in our community and send a message to Inslee," Rosemary Mitchell said.
But the state bureau of labor and industries is also sending a message – slapping the restaurant with $126,000 in fines for "willful serious violations for having inside dining each day."
Late last month, a Cowlitz County judge approved a temporary restraining order on Stuffy's II at the request of the office of the attorney general. The state alleges that "actual and substantial injury will result by allowing stuffy's to continue operation," and "there is a substantial probability that death or serious physical harm could result."
Now, the owners of Stuffy's are ordered to appear in court Thursday afternoon to plead their case for reopening. On the restaurant's Facebook page, it's asking people to come out and support a peaceful rally to "Stand with Stuffy's" in front of the courthouse ahead of the hearing.
As for those dining in, they say they'll continue putting their money where their mouth is.
"They're doing everything they need to do – they got the tables separated. People love it, and there's a lot of support," one man said.
FOX 12 reached out to the owners of Stuffy's but have yet to hear back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.