Longview restaurants defy Governor's orders, reopen for dine-in

LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) - Two Longview businesses are now back open for dine-in services, despite Gov. Jay Inslee’s orders limiting restaurants to outdoor dining only.
The Oregon Way Tavern reopened Monday morning, and Stuffy’s II welcomed diners back Sunday.
Monday night, more than a dozen customers were seated around tables inside The Oregon Way.
Judy Davis, who owns the bar with her ex-husband, said she’d had a steady stream of customers throughout the day after posting the news on the bar’s Facebook page.
“A lot of people showed up,” Davis said. “It’s been really good.”
Davis told FOX 12 she has a loan out on the building that needs to be paid every month, and she couldn’t afford to keep the doors closed any longer, despite being “worried” about getting fined or closed down by the state.
Davis said she decided to reopen because, at this point, she has nothing to lose.
“it’s either fight or flight,” Davis said. “I’m going to lose everything and go bankrupt, or I’m going to fight and try to stay open.”
Davis said she’s still enforcing social distancing rules, requiring masks upon entry and not letting customers sit at the bar.
Meanwhile, Stuffy’s II, in a Facebook post, said it’s “overwhelmed” by the community’s response to its decision to allow dine-in service, saying since it’s Sunday reopening, there was a “constant line out the door from the time we opened, right up to before we closed.”
Previously, the restaurant owners announced their plans on Facebook as an alternative to closing their doors permanently.
The post said in part, “We have made the tough, risky, decision to open our doors for dine-in seating & full-service business. Not only did we struggle through the first COVID shutdown, but our employees struggled more… Since the second shutdown, we have not been covering our overhead costs.”
The post continued, “It has come down to the point where we shut our doors after today and call it quits after 32 years of proudly serving the community, or we fight. We have made the decision over closing that we are fighting.”
Monday night, Fox 12 spoke to a couple who drove an hour to get to the restaurant from rural Clark County.
Mark Pope said he’d never been to Stuffy’s II, let alone ever heard of it, but he wanted to show his support.
“I admired their decision and their courage in the face of everything they must be up against as a restaurant,” Pope said. “What they’ve had to go through for, what is it? Like eight months?”
“It meant a lot to me because I support that viewpoint of people having individual freedom to operate their business and be successful in what they do,” Pope added.
It was back in mid-November that Gov. Jay Inslee ordered restaurants to stop indoor dining statewide due to the rise of COVID-19 cases.
The order is set to expire next week, but a spokesman for the Governor’s Office said there is no update yet as to whether it will be lifted, extended, or modified.
Inslee is expected to hold a press briefing Tuesday to discuss the pandemic and its impacts.
Fox 12 reached out to Washington state Labor and Industries, Washington State Patrol, and the Department of Health regarding whether there will be fines or consequences for businesses defying the order, but hasn’t yet heard back.
