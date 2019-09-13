LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) – A Longview School District bus driver was arrested Thursday afternoon on suspicion of driving a school bus while under the influence, according to district officials.
Catherine L. Maccarone, the bus driver, has been placed on immediate administrative leave, the district confirms. Police say there were no kids on the school bus at the time of the Maccarone's arrest, though she had recently completed two afternoon bus routes.
Police contacted Maccarone around 4 p.m. near a bus stop in the 2900 block of Nichols Boulevard. Officers smelled an obvious odor of intoxicants and arrested her. The school district sent a supervisor after Longview police alerted them to the situation.
Court records show police gave Maccarone a breath test that came back at .096, which is just over the legal limit.
Maccarone was lodged at the Cowlitz County Jail, where she is also facing two counts of reckless endangerment. Police say she could face additional charges.
The district is working closely with law enforcement on the investigation, which is ongoing, according to officials.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.