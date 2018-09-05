Longview school district files injunction to get teachers back to work

LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) - School is canceled again on Thursday in Longview, marking the sixth day students are missing class due to an ongoing strike.
Wednesday, the school district filed a court injunction to get teachers back to the classroom. A hearing on the matter is set for Friday morning.
In the meantime, the school district said Superintendent Dan Zorn and a school board member met with union negotiators Wednesday. They said that meeting “resulted in positive discussions about needs, challenges and possible solutions to the work stoppage.”
In light of that, the district presented “an increased salary offer” to the Longview Education Association.
While the specific offer wasn’t disclosed, district leaders had previously said they were offering teachers a 7% raise on top of the 8% raise they received last year. That would mean the salary range would be between $45,745 for new teachers and $88,387 for those with the most education and experience.
They said the LEA was fighting for an 11% raise this year, instead of 7%.
Wednesday afternoon, hundreds of teachers gathered together for a rally, marching to the district offices.
“Within the union, we’re tired. But at the end of the day we’re going to keep doing this until we get what we’re asking for,” 6th grade teacher Jake Bechtel said.
In reaction to the injunction, LEA President Ray Clift said:
“It doesn’t really help things. It doesn’t help us get closer to a settlement. And really what we’re trying to do is work out a settlement and not continue a strike.”
“Our teachers are outstanding,” district spokesperson Rick Parrish said. “Our teachers are the highest paid teachers in Cowlitz County under the existing contract… we want to make sure they stay that way.”
Parrish said the district is getting $6 million dollars in state funding made possible through the McCleary state supreme court decision, but is expecting a $2 million dollar shortfall the year after. Any offer the district makes now must leave them on solid footing financially to avoid cuts in the future.
