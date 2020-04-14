PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - If you’re still on the hunt for essentials, like toilet paper, it turns out your credit card could be the answer to finding it.
Most credit cards come with perks and credit card concierge services is one many don’t know about.
“It’s basically a personal assistant or kind of like a hotel concierge, somebody who is going to help you find hard to get restaurant reservations or sold out sports or concert tickets,” said Ted Rossman, Industry Analyst at creditcards.com.
Rossman found its services go beyond food and entertainment.
“I recently used them to help me find toilet paper and it was a big success,” he said. “It was kind of the ultimate shot in the dark.”
Fox 12 decided to test out a credit card concierge service, calling Visa’s number for it.
In less than a minute, we were able to get a real person on the phone. Fox 12 asked if someone could find toilet paper in the area.
Less than an hour after the phone call, an email from the concierge read, “At this time, we have located a first option with toilet paper confirmed on the shelves, and due to the urgency of your request we wished to make you aware of it right away.”
Fox 12 checked and the store, a Walgreens, did have toilet paper on the shelves.
“I mean I knew that they were trained to find hard to get items and I kind of thought, especially with the slowdown in travel and entertainment, that who knows, you know, maybe these people have the right skills and they have time and they’d be able to help me out,” said Rossman.
Rossman said why stop at toilet paper, suggesting people try other hard to come by items like wipes and sanitizer.
“It really doesn’t hurt to ask, and I think you’d be amazed at how quick and easy and free this program can be,” said Rossman.
Keep in mind, there’s no guarantee the item you’re looking for will still be in stock by the time you get to the store.
Rossman said most people’s credit cards have this service, especially if you pay an annual fee. He said even some no annual fee cards offer it as well.
