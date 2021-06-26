PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Cooling centers are opening in Oregon and Washington to help people escape the historic heat wave bringing triple digits to the region on Saturday through Monday.
On Friday, The Oregon Health Authority suspended the capacity limits in certain venues due to the heat. Here are a list of cooling centers in the Portland and surrounding metro areas:
Multnomah County
According to the Multnomah County website, cooling centers will be open 24 hours starting at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 25.
- Oregon Convention Center: 960 NE 1st Ave
- Arbor Lodge Shelter: 1952 N Lombard St
- Sunrise Center: 18901 E Burnside St
Multnomah County libraries are open and will be used cooling centers June 26-28 from Noon to 8:00 p.m.
- Capitol Hill Library: 10723 SW Capitol Hwy
- Gresham Library: 385 NW Miller Ave
- Kenton Library: 8226 N Denver Ave
- Holgate Library: 7905 SE Holgate Blvd
- Midland Library: 805 SE 122nd Ave
Anyone who needs transportation to a cooling center should call 211. No one will be turned away. For updates on cooling center hours and locations click here.
Washington County
- Beaverton City Main Library- 12375 SW 5th St, Beaverton, Ore.
- Cathy Stanton Meeting room open as a cooling center Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Monday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- A complete list of libraries offering cooling centers click here.
- Wingspan Event Center- 801 NE 34th Ave, Hillsboro, Ore.
- Open June 26: 10 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., June 27: 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and June 28: 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- This is a pet friendly cooling area, please bring your own pet supplies and water will be provided.
- Juanita Pohl Center- 8513 SW Tualatin Rd., Tualatin
- Open June 26-27: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m and June 28: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For a complete list of cooling centers in Washington County using their interactive map here or a Google doc format.
Clackamas County
- Denny’s Restaurant-1369 SE 1st Avenue, Canby
- Open 24/7
- Available for those needing to cool off for up to 1.5 hours with no obligation to buy.
- Zoar Lutheran Church-190 SW 3rd Ave Canby 97013
- Open from Noon to whenever temps drop to 85°F
- Estacada Community Watch- 200 SW Clubhouse Dr, Estacada 97023
- Open June 25, 26, 28 from Noon to 8 p.m.
- Located under the carport of the Community Center.
- Lake Oswego Library-706 4th Street, Lake Oswego 97034
- Open June 26: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., June 27: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a time is limited to one hour.
- Molalla HOPE, Inc.- 315 Kennel Ave, Molalla 97038
- Open June 26 to June 27: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., June 28 to June 29: 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- The Father’s Heart Street Ministry -603 12th St., Oregon City 97045
- Open June 26 to June 28: Noon to 7:00 p.m.
- Oregon City High School- 19761 S Beavercreek Rd, Oregon City
- June 26 to June 29: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Follow signage to entrance.
- Oregon City Pool Community Room-1211 Jackson St, Oregon City 97045
- Open June 26: 6:00 a.m. to 8:00p.m., June 27: 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Pioneer Adult Center-615 5th Street, Oregon City 97045
- Open June 26 to June 27: Noon to 8:00 p.m. and June 28: Noon to 6:00 p.m.
- Prince of Life Lutheran Church-13896 S Meyers Rd. Oregon City 97045
- Open June 25 to June 28: Noon to 7:00 p.m.
- City of Sandy Community Services-38348 Pioneer Blvd. Sandy 97055 map
- Open June 27 to June 28: Noon to 8:00 p.m.
- Sandy Community Center-38348 Pioneer Blvd. Sandy 97055 map
- Open June 27 to June 28: Noon to 8:00 p.m.
- Sandy Public Library-38980 Proctor Boulevard, Sandy 97055
- Open June 26 to June 27: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and June 28: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Hoodland Public Library-24525 E Welches Road, Welches 97067
- Open June 26: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and June 28: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- West Linn Adult Community Center- 1180 Rosemont Rd., West Linn 97068
- Open June 25 to June 28: Noon to 7:00 p.m.
- Wilsonville Library - 8200 SW Wilsonville Rd, Wilsonville 97070 map
- Open June 26 to June 28: Noon to 9:00 p.m.
A full list can be viewed www.clackamas.us/relief.
Clark County
- Battle Ground Community Center – 912 E Main St, Battle Ground
- Open June 26 to June 28 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Fort Vancouver Regional Libraries
- For a complete list of locations click here.
- Living Hope Church – 2711 NE Andresen Road, Vancouver
- Open June 25 to June 26 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Monday noon to 7 p.m.
- Ridgefield Administrative and Civic Center – 510 Pioneer St, Ridgefield
- Open June 26 and June 27: 12:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- St Joseph Catholic Church, 400 S Andresen Road, Vancouver
- Open June 26-27 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Trinity Baptist Church- 6700 MacArthur Blvd
- Open June 25-27 from 12:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.
- Living Hope Church- 2711 NE Andresen Rd., Vancouver
- Open June 25-28 from 2:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.
To view a complete list of cooling centers in Clark County, click here.
