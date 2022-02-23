'Loop': Fred Meyer unveils new program featuring reusable packaging

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Fred Meyer is making it easier for Portlanders and others in the metro area to shop in a more environmentally friendly way with a new program it just rolled out.
The program is called Loop, and Fred Meyer said it's a first-of-its-kind partnership in the United States aimed at reducing waste.
Here's how it works: Customers will buy participating products from well-known brands like Clorox, Gerber and Pantene. After those products are used, people will return the empty, reusable packaging to a collection bin at a participating store. The company, Loop, will then pick up the empty containers, clean them, refill them, and sell them to someone else.
It's important to note that people will be charged a deposit when they buy a product, but they'll get a refund once the packaging is returned.
There are 25 stores in the Portland metro area participating in the program. If all goes well, it could expand.
For more information about Loop, click here.