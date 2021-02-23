Loosening COVID-19 restrictions allow businesses to bring back and hire new employees

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Loosening COVID-19 restrictions in several Oregon counties mean some businesses are able to hire back employees and even add new ones.
Rebecca Bennett is back in the workforce for the first time in eleven months.
"I feel so much better being out in the world again," she said.
She’d been unemployed since the beginning of the pandemic and helping her kids at home with distance learning.
"It's been really hard being at home, cabin fever pretty badly and wear and tear on the family too so this is a step in the right direction for everybody," she said.
She just started as a server at King Pins in Beaverton on Friday as one of ten recent new hires.
They’ve been open just over a week since Washington County moved from extreme risk to high risk.
"People are itching to get out ya know," General Manager Phillip Jackson said.
He said moving into moderate risk will be even better.
"It just allows us the opportunity to bring more team members back to work, we’ve been able to retain about 60 percent of our 200 original team members from last March but now we get the joy of being able to bring on even more new team members," he said.
The moderate risk level still has limits. Indoor entertainment, gyms, and bars and restaurants will all be capped at either 50 percent capacity or 100 people inside, whichever is smaller.
"We're super excited for it," Golden Valley General Manager Alex Kircher said. They’ve been able to hire back about 75 percent of their staff and will still probably bring on some more people too.
"I just hope that trend will continue as we continue to open things back up because we really need to get back to normal operation," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.