LOSD postpones return to in-person learning for elementary students

LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) - A message from the Lake Oswego School District superintendent Friday night announced elementary school kids would be going back to in-person learning later than they initially planned.
Originally, LOSD was going to bring back elementary students, starting with kindergarteners, on February 4, with other grade levels transitioning to in-person, hybrid learning in the weeks after. Now that return has been pushed back to sometime later in February, with no set date announced.
Lisa Decker, a LOSD mom, said she's feeling disappointed after this announcement.
The message from the superintendent reads:
"After listening to compelling rationale from our teachers and staff, consulting with our local public health authorities, coordinating with vaccine distribution leads, and weighing operational logistics, LOSD needs to change the start for returning elementary students to a later date in February. I will share a new timeline as soon as possible. Also, I want to share that we are making tentative plans to transition our middle and high schools at the start of the fourth quarter.
Key considerations:
The need to be vaccinated is very real for our teachers, staff and community. We are working closely with the vaccine distributors and expediting a schedule to vaccinate our school personnel. Even with vaccinations, LOSD is committed to strict adherence to mitigating protocols that are proven to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 in schools and protect teachers, staff, students and families from bringing home the communicable disease.
Clackamas County Public Health advises waiting a bit longer while cases of COVID-19 continue trending downward. Lower community spread will allow for a more stable Hybrid in-person experience.
With more than 200 requests for elementary placement changes, 26% of our elementary students will be in LO Online and 74% of our elementary students plan to participate in Hybrid in-person. We are making class placement decisions that minimize, to the greatest extent possible, the impact of students, teachers and families.
Public health officials indicate they anticipate case numbers to continue downward unless people loosen their safety precautions in the community. It is imperative that all of us contribute to being able to move forward with in-person school by avoiding large social gatherings, wearing masks, watching distance and washing hands.
We remain committed to returning our learning community to school when we can do so safely and effectively. Please be considerate of one another and support each other as we navigate this collectively challenging time."
Decker said she understands the need to get back to school safely but believes even without vaccinations, other precautions are enough.
"The children would wear masks; we’d be in a hybrid format so there’d be two hours in between to clean the school before the next cohort came in. We couldn’t have made this safer for our teachers and students," Decker said.
Considering it's already been a rocky start to vaccine distribution in Oregon, Decker said it's going to take too long before every teacher is vaccinated.
"I would love if to get our teachers vaccinated, of course, as quickly as we can," she said. "If we wait until every teacher and staff has gone through their second dose, we won’t be in the building this school year."
She said it's been a tough year adjusting to online learning and is now left to make a tough decision.
"When you called me, I was researching private schools because I’m just so frustrated," Decker said. "These kids deserve some normalcy and some routine and of course I want it done in a safe way."
