BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – A Beaverton man will soon have an expensive camera back after he lost it on a MAX train two weeks ago.
Corey Sefert told FOX 12 he was on his way to the airport on the MAX a few weeks ago and thought he was going to be late, so he got off the train and caught an Uber ride instead.
But he left his $1500 camera behind.
He said he contacted Trimet but there was no luck, the camera, a Canon 70D appeared to be gone.
Portland Police tried to help him out by posting about the lost camera on Twitter.
But this past week he said Portland police recovered the camera and were able to track him down through one particular picture he had on his camera of his aunt’s 1932 Ford Model A.
“Because the car was unique we had pictures of it and apparently the license plate so they were able to track down due to it being a unique vehicle,” Sefert said. “Got a lot of pictures on there you know, it’s not the camera it’s obviously replaceable but the memory card with the pictures of everyone’s wedding and the kids growing up that’s nice to have back.”
Sefert said he will be able to pick up his camera soon from Portland police.
