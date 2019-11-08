PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Fall is in full swing and that means fallen leaves are piling up on the ground. To take care of those, the City of Portland kicked off its annual Leaf Day service Friday.
From Friday to Dec. 20, workers will be picking up leaves across 52 districts of Portland that have the most leaves, a total area which accounts for about a third of the city.
There will be a break in pickups for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
Thanks to a change made last year, the service is free for Portland residents. In 2010, the Portland Bureau of Transportation started charging a fee for leaf pickups but reversed that in 2018.
PBOT is sending crews out to the applicable neighborhoods but there are things resident need to do before that happens, including when their pick-p day is and how to prepare leaves for pickup.
People are asked to rake leaves into a pile on the street, about a foot away from the curb.
For anyone who doesn’t live in the 52 neighborhoods with service scheduled, PBOT says don’t rake leaves into the streets.
Find out about if your neighborhood has a Leaf Day pickup, when it is, and you need to move your car on your day at PortlandOregon.gov.
Last year, 42 cars were towed away in northwest Portland.
