PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The man who's charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting inside an Old Town bar is the bar owner's son, prosecutors said.

According to court documents, 22-year-old Rolando Mingledoff, Jr. is accused of shooting 25-year-old JaMarie Herring Sr. in the back after a fight broke out inside Mingle Lounge early Sunday morning. Herring died on the way to the hospital.

Mingledoff's father is the owner of Mingle Lounge.

Later that night, five people were shot while attending a vigil for Herring outside Mingle Lounge. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found a man at a nearby corner who had been shot in the lower torso. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Over the next two hours, officers learned that four other people arrived at area hospitals with gunshot wounds. One was struck in the torso and seriously injured. The others suffered less serious injuries.

Police said they believe at least 50 rounds were fired at the vigil and more than one gun was involved, but none of the "numerous" witnesses stayed on scene to talk to investigators.

Prosecutors have charged Mingledoff, Jr. with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon. He's being held in the Multnomah County Jail without bail.