PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Thousands of people hop on and off Tri-Met buses every day but every once in a while, something remarkable happens.
Just ask one newlywed couple in Portland.
It all began at a stop on line 77, the Broadway, Halsey bus route in northeast Portland.
That's where Frankie Lewington first saw his future wife Katrina, in 2015.
"I noticed Frankie on the bus. I thought he was really cute," Katrina said.
"I sensed a strong connection, and I was like, 'you should make your move go up and say hi, you should talk to her!'" Frankie added.
Well bad news for Frankie, Katrina stopped taking the bus, before he got the courage to speak with her.
But they knew they got off on stops, not too far apart so there was always a chance they would run into each other and one day, they did.
Frankie was eating lunch in a courtyard by the stop when he saw Katrina walking through, so he finally took his chance.
The pair struck up a conversation, and years later, Frankie knew there was no better place to pop the question then the very same stop they met!
“I had my transit tracker out, and it was really a countdown until I was going to ask! I think I said something around, this is the first place I saw you, and it's the only place I want to ask you to spend the rest of your life with me. A few tears, and she said yes!” Frankie said.
And get this, Frankie and Katrina tied the knot over this past weekend, having their first look on that same bus.
They said that's where they had their first look at each other in life, so it was only fitting to have their wedding day start there.
Now the pair is married they have a bit of advice, for anyone out there looking for love: you never know, the next bus you take could be where you meet the person you want to be with forever.
