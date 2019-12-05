PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Whether you knew her as CEO, philanthropist, or counted her as a friend, she left an impression time couldn’t erase.
For many people at Thursday’s celebration of life at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum, it was clear Gert Boyle, longtime Columbia Sportswear chairwoman, wouldn’t be forgotten.
“She loved being a tough mother,” Tim Boyle, Gert’s son, said. “Gert became a savvy business woman, a philanthropist, but she was always a mom.”
Family, friends, and Columbia Sportswear employees were invited to attend the celebration Thursday morning at the 12,000-seat arena in Portland’s Lloyd District.
The celebration honored Gert Boyle’s 95-year life with stories of laughter and love.
“If you listen real closely, you can hear her cussing at me right now, cuz’ she’d be so mad,” Erin Borla, Gert’s granddaughter, said.
Sen. Betsy Johnson and Kerry Tymchuk, executive director of the Oregon Historical Society, attended the celebration.
“I can almost hear Gert … ‘what the hell, Betsy, will you calm down? You’re making me nervous and I’m supposed to be resting in peace,’” Johnson said.
“Only you, on one of the worst nights of your life, when you were bound and gagged in that attempted kidnapping, and the officers came by to see if everything was okay … only you had the wherewithal to say, ‘it was until you came in here with that North Face jacket,’” Tymchuk said.
Boyle was the Chairman of the Board of Directors and Columbia’s matriarch since 1970.
The company says her pioneering role as a woman in a male-dominated industry is a testament to her strength of character and ability to persevere through difficult situations.
Attendees at the celebration Thursday received an apple pie recipe in their programs, courtesy of Gert Boyle.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Too bad somebody like her isn’t our Governor.
