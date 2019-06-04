PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The mother of Kyron Horman will be releasing a new book about her son's disappearance, which will give an inside look about the nine year investigation.
Desiree Young made the announcement at a press conference and community event held Tuesday morning at the Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue Station #72, which is near where Kyron was last seen.
"Love You Forever: The Search for Kyron Horman" was written by New York Times Best Selling Author Rebecca Morris. The book will tell the true story of Kyron's disappearance and give an inside perspective of the last nine years, according to Desiree.
Desiree said the book will conclude with a chapter she wrote about keeping the investigation active and the changes she has gone through since Kyron's disappearance.
The book will be published soon, and Desiree said all proceeds from the book that go to her will be donated to a missing children nonprofit of her choosing.
Kyron was last seen at Skyline Elementary School on June 4, 2010. He was 7 years old at the time.
A massive search followed and a reward up to $50,000 has been offered in the case.
Investigators have said Terri Horman, Kyron’s then-stepmother, was believed to be the last person to see him, but she has never been named a suspect in the case.
At Tuesday's press conference, Desiree said she and authorities have done searches in the passed several months. She also said they have narrowed down the search area to about 100 acres, but she did not say where.
RELATED:
May 2015: $50K reward highlighted in Kyron Horman investigation
May 2017: New age progression image shows Kyron Horman at 14 years old
Jan. 2019: Kyron Horman’s mom on Jayme Closs being found: ‘Keeps the hope alive’
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.