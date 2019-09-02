KEIZER, OR (KPTV) – Family and friends held a vigil in Keizer Sunday afternoon to remember a woman who was shot and killed outside of a Salem bar two weeks ago.
“If you have to lose someone, lose them in the summer,” Christine Mayou said. “I felt like we’ve been surrounded by friends and family and that has really helped.”
Mayou was glad to see so many people gathered at a park in Keizer to remember her daughter, Jennifer Black.
“It’s been fun for me today talking to people - that she touched their lives and she helped them better their lives, that’s what they’re telling me, and I love hearing that,” Mayou said.
Black was 40 years old, a mom to two kids, and as family and friends tell FOX 12, energetic and always smiling.
They said she had a lot of friends, almost like a second family, at the Pine Street Pub in Salem near her home.
Her friend and roommate Jeri Towry said she didn’t think anything of it two weeks ago when Black walked over there around 1 a.m. Sunday.
But it was just minutes later that Salem police say Black was shot in the bar’s parking lot and later died at the hospital.
“I don’t even think she could have made it inside,” Towry said. “I don’t know but that was shocking.”
“You don’t have a chance to say goodbye, you don’t have a chance for anything like that,” Mayou said.
Officers searched the area with a K-9 but weren’t able to find a suspect. They’re still investigating.
Now those at the vigil remember Black all while asking who could have done this and why.
“What did anybody do to them to deserve that,” Towry said. “We just want answers, we want answers more than anything.”
Beyond that, Mayou said she hopes even more can come of this.
“We have to help the people that do violent things become people who don’t want to do violent things, so I guess that would be my ultimate goal," said Mayou.
As they remember a friend, mom and daughter gone too soon.
“We loved our daughter deeply, our family did, we’re gonna miss her incredibly,” Mayou said.
Police said a man was also shot in the parking lot that night and taken to the hospital.
On Sunday, friends told FOX 12 that he’s okay and has since been released.
Anyone with information on this shooting should call Salem police 503-588-8477.
