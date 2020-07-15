PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Commander Mike Leasure was appointed on Wednesday as the Portland Police Bureau’s new Assistant Chief of the Operations Branch, which includes three precincts and the Traffic Division.
According to Chief Chuck Lovell, Leasure has recently served as Commander of Central Precinct. Before that, he was Captain of the Youth Services Division.
"Mike is known as a committed, collaborative and progressive leader," Chief Chuck Lovell said. “I am looking forward to having him join our Executive Team with his wealth of experience and relationships in the community."
Chief Lovell on Wednesday announced that current Assistant Chief Mike Frome will move to the Services Branch; Lovell also appointed Captain Craig Dobson as Commander at Central Precinct.
Well, this is ONE way to avoid any charges of racism when they're arresting the usual suspects.
