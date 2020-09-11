ST. PAUL, OR (KPTV) - In the midst of evacuation their homes, there are some Oregonians who also have to worry about finding a place for their livestock.
There are several places people can go, including the Clatsop County Fairgrounds, the Yamhill County Fairgrounds, and the St. Paul Rodeo grounds.
FOX 12 on Friday spoke with a woman who's grateful for the people who stepped up to help her animals.
Lena Armas said a Facebook group called Cowgirl 911 helped her find a space for her mule, mare and calf. She says they even transported the animals for her. The animals are now safe at the St. Paul Rodeo grounds, where the general manager said they're currently housing about 200 animals.
The manager said they have space for more animals, and if anyone needs a place to put their livestock, they just need to call ahead.
Armas said she can't say thank you enough to the people who have been so generous.
You know, it’s amazing that somebody would be so kind that they would risk their life to go out," Armas said. "We were in an evacuation zone. Horrible smoke conditions, and they gave up their time and charged us nothing.”
Armas said she's now volunteering at the St. Paul Rodeo grounds, taking care of other people's animals as a way to pay it forward.
The St. Paul Rodeo grounds says it is not in need of donations right now.
