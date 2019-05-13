MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The U.S. Forest Service Monday said the lower viewing platform at Multnomah Falls will be closed while crews break up a rock overhanging the cliffs above a trail that leads to the upper falls.
Part of the rock split off and fell onto the trail between Benson Bridge and the upper viewing platform on April 5. Crews escorted hikers off the trail and closed that section of the trail, along with a section of upper Wahkeena Trail, the agency says.
A geological assessment found unstable sections of the rock could detach at any time, and noted it would likely impact the trail below. The lower viewing platform is expected to be closed through May 15; the trail to the upper platform may take more time to reopen as crews clear the rock and repair damages.
The Forest Service warns that opportunities to take scenic photos may be limited while the platform and trails are closed. Multnomah Falls Lodge will remain open during the contract crew's work.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
