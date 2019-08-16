LPGA pro gives FOX 12 course tour ahead of Cambia Portland Classic

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - FOX 12 took a guided tour Friday morning less than two weeks ahead of the Ladies Professional Golf Association tour stop in the Rose City with the Cambia Portland Classic.
The annual tournament will be held at Columbia Edgewater Country Club. FOX 12 toured the course with Caroline Inglis, an LPGA member and Oregon Ducks alumna who just moved to Vancouver.
Inglis played in the Cambia Portland Classic when she finished school in 2016 and spoke about what it’s like to be on tour.
“It’s so much fun,” Inglis said. “It’s a dream come true, it exceeded all my expectations. I made a lot of friends, I got to experience so many different golf courses and different places. I absolutely love it and I’m just so excited to get back out there next year.”
Inglis will be a spectator at the classic later this month but plans to participate in 2020.
“It will be fun to see everyone,” Inglis. “I have like three of my friends staying here.”
She says the last shot in the tournament is a great finishing hole, but warns it’s a tough shot over the water.
“It’s definitely going to test the golfers here,” Inglis said. “There will be so many people watching behind in all the grand stands. It’s a great atmosphere with lots of people cheering for you, it’s an awesome experience.”
