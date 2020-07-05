Lucky Labrador closes brewpubs again due to COVID-19 pandemic

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A popular Portland brewpub has once again closed its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lucky Labrador Brewing Company announced on social media it was closing all four pubs Saturday at least for now.
In the post, they say they feel uncomfortable with the current COVID-19 situation and the risk to public health.
FOX 12 spoke with the co-owner of the pubs on Sunday.
“Me and my two managers felt a little uncomfortable going into the July 4th weekend,” said co-owner Gary Geist. “We just decided it’s just not worth the business risk to stay open. We are just going to reassess things in a couple weeks and make a decision then.”
He said it was a tough decision, but they felt it was the best for his employees and the business in general.
Geist said the response they have received from social media has been positive and people are understanding.
