‘Lucky McFoamy’: Kitten found covered in spray foam in garbage can has new forever home

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A kitten encased in spray foam that was found by a garbage collector in Hillsboro has made a full recovery and now has a new forever home.
The case drew attention and outrage when photos of the kitten were shared by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
A Hillsboro Garbage Disposal worker discovered the cat May 3 on Southwest Minter Bridge Road.
The cat was covered in spray foam and hanging upside down from its back legs in a garbage can.
The driver could hear the cat whining, so he knew it was still alive. He took the cat back to the disposal facility where crews removed the kitten from the foam.
The kitten was taken to a veterinarian, where it was determined to be 8 weeks old.
Investigators initially said the kitten came from one of two different feral cats that live on the property where the trash can was used, and it was thought to belong to someone on the property.
This week, Washington County Animal Services reported that the kitten was determined to be a stray.
The person who used the spray foam on the animal has not been found. However, the cat has found a new home.
The Bonnie L. Hays Animal Shelter had been caring for the kitten and announced Friday that it has a new home.
The kitten’s name is Lucky McFoamy.
Lucky McFoamy will be an indoor cat and will join the owner’s two other cats and one dog as new companions.
