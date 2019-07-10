PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland International Airport remains the most beloved airport in the country, claiming the title once again of “Best Domestic Airport.”
This marks the seventh consecutive year that PDX has been given the accolade from Travel + Leisure in its annual “World's Best Awards.”
Topping the list for “The Top 10 Domestic Airports,” which was released Wednesday, PDX earned 80.84 points out of a possible 100.
Airports were ranked by Travel + Leisure readers based on access, check-in/security, restaurants/bars, shopping and design.
In declaring PDX the top airport, the magazine wrote:
Famed for its teal, geometric-pattern carpet (all hail, #pdxcarpet), Portland International Airport dazzles in more ways than just the ground beneath your feet. “This is my home airport, and I wish to write a love song to it,” one enthusiastic reader wrote. “People are friendly, there are ample local shopping and food options, there are free local short films, prices are normal, there's local art, a local distillery, live music...I could go on and on.” And other readers did. Many remarked on the friendliness of Portland’s TSA agents. But one fan summed it up best: “Can't think of anything that PDX doesn't do well.”
PDX was one of three airports on the West Coast to make the list.
Here are the Top 10 Domestic Airports by Travel + Leisure for 2019:
- Portland International Airport, Oregon
- Indianapolis International Airport
- Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport
- Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport
- Tampa International Airport
- John Wayne Airport, Santa Ana, California
- Pittsburgh International Airport
- Palm Beach International Airport
- Manchester-Boston Regional Airport
- Dallas Love Field
On Tuesday, a day before it earned the Travel + Leisure title again, PDX announced it plans to add nine new retail shops and restaurants that will open in the next two years.
Travel + Leisure is owned and operated by the same parent company as FOX 12, the Meredith Corporation.
