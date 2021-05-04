OTIS, OR (KPTV) – Oregonians who lost their homes during the historic wildfires debate rebuilding as timber prices continue to rise.
Dezarae Lawrence says the cost to rebuild a 1,500 square foot house is about $20,000 more expensive than last year just in lumber costs. She says it’s unclear whether her insurance company will cover the difference. Plus, she had to sign an agreement with the builder that an extra surcharge price might range from three to eleven percent.
Lawrence says she’s frustrated her mortgage payments might go up when she’s a victim of a wildfire. She says it’s not just about rebuilding the house but other lost outbuildings and her fence as well.
“The lumber increase in price has been detrimental, my fence, with us doing all the labor,” Lawrence said. “Just the fencing materials, short of the metal, so no screws –everything is coming in at $8,000, and your insurance doesn’t think your fence is worth $8,000 because it’s not.”
So far she says her insurance company is not paying the total cost of rebuilding the fence.
Last month, FOX 12 spoke to a major lumber retailer who told us that the price of some lumber boards has gone up about 500 percent, like paying approximately $13.00 a gallon for gas.
