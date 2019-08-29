PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A northeast Portland business is back open after Monday night’s massive fire.
The Lumberyard is an indoor bike park and they also run a pizza shop.
During that fire, owner Will Heiberg thought his building was done for.
“It was gone, there was no way this was going to survive,” he said.
Flames and smoke tore down the hillside, then through cars and houses right next to their business, but Heiberg says miraculously firefighters were able to save it.
And now much to his disbelief, just three days later, not only is The Lumberyard still standing, it’s open. The bike ramps are unscathed, and the riders are back in action and back together.
“It’s just the culture, you know, of being around other people who like the same thing,” rider Nathan Glade said.
Heiberg said, “There’s no way in the world I thought this could have possibly happened by tonight.”
He says they cleared out all the ash but still he says there’s quite a bit of damage to the roof, plus parts of the building are still smoky and soggy. Surveillance video shows the aftermath in the basement.
But he says all of that is minor compared to what could have been.
“I’m processing, it’s amazing,” Heiberg said.
Glade said, “This is my go-to, and it was really heartbreaking to see that this place was on fire, but I’m so happy to see now that it’s basically OK and everybody’s OK.”
As for the pizza place inside, they’re still fixing that up. It will reopen on Friday.
Heiberg says through all this, he really feels for the people whose homes were damaged or destroyed.
He started a GoFundMe for them.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
